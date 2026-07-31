Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to nine; more feared trapped under debris

Amid an overnight rescue operation marked by grief and frantic searches, rescuers on Friday recovered bodies of nine people from the debris of a collapsed four-storey building in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi.

Four people were injured, while two to three others are still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble, Bhiwandi Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap said.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday when a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Thane district, collapsed. Officials said the structure had already been declared "dangerous" by civic authorities, and repair work was underway at the time of the incident.

“Nine persons have been killed in the building collapse in Bhiwandi. A search and rescue operation is underway at the site,” Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force, the fire brigade and other agencies continued rescue efforts through the morning, using heavy machinery, sniffer dogs and specialised equipment to search for survivors trapped under the concrete.