Six killed as residential building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi; seven still feared trapped under debris

A four-storey residential building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, killing at least six person and trapping seven to eight others under the debris, officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Thursday when a portion of the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar caved in.

“At least six persons were killed. All but one are still to be identified. The bodies have been sent to a government hospital for postmortem,” said Resident Deputy Collector Sandeep Mane.

Six to seven persons are still trapped under the rubble and a search and rescue operation is underway, the official said. The officials also rescued an injured boy, who was taken to a nearby hospital.

Municipal officials said the structure had 48 rooms, with 12 on each floor, and had been declared dangerous by the civic body. The collapse occurred while repair work was underway.