MLA Abdul Sattar says both Shiv Sena factions should join hands to counter BJP's dominance

MUMBAI: Former Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the party has gradually divided the Shiv Sena into multiple factions and is finishing off the very party that helped it return to power in 2022.

The MLA said Sambhaji Nagar district and city had been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena since the days of Balasaheb Thackeray. However, he claimed that the BJP, despite being an alliance partner, was steadily taking over the Sena's traditional base and weakening its influence.

He said the BJP had first wrested control of the Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation, followed by the district panchayat and development bodies, and was now sidelining the Shiv Sena in the MLC elections by denying it a candidature. Sattar's son, Sameer Sattar, was an aspirant for the Sambhaji Nagar–Jalna MLC seat, but the BJP fielded its own candidate instead.

"Our ally BJP is doing the work of beheading the Shiv Sena. Kamakhya Devi in Guwahati knows about our sacrifice, but the BJP has completely forgotten that sacrifice now. BJP is dividing our party in several factions and conspiring to eliminate the Shiv Sena. BJP has already broken our limbs, now they are aiming to break our heads and finish us politically," Sattar alleged.