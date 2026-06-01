MLA Abdul Sattar says both Shiv Sena factions should join hands to counter BJP's dominance

MUMBAI: Former Shiv Sena minister Abdul Sattar launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that the party has gradually divided the Shiv Sena into multiple factions and is finishing off the very party that helped it return to power in 2022.
The MLA said Sambhaji Nagar district and city had been a stronghold of the Shiv Sena since the days of Balasaheb Thackeray. However, he claimed that the BJP, despite being an alliance partner, was steadily taking over the Sena's traditional base and weakening its influence.
He said the BJP had first wrested control of the Sambhaji Nagar Municipal Corporation, followed by the district panchayat and development bodies, and was now sidelining the Shiv Sena in the MLC elections by denying it a candidature. Sattar's son, Sameer Sattar, was an aspirant for the Sambhaji Nagar–Jalna MLC seat, but the BJP fielded its own candidate instead.
"Our ally BJP is doing the work of beheading the Shiv Sena. Kamakhya Devi in Guwahati knows about our sacrifice, but the BJP has completely forgotten that sacrifice now. BJP is dividing our party in several factions and conspiring to eliminate the Shiv Sena. BJP has already broken our limbs, now they are aiming to break our heads and finish us politically," Sattar alleged.
Abdul Sattar said that if the Shiv Sena wanted to survive and grow in the face of the BJP's dominance, both factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray should set aside their differences and reunite in the larger interest of the party and its workers.
"I believe that both Shiv Senas should come together. If our leader, DCM Eknath Shinde, decides to come together, then there will be no need to ask anyone. I will completely accept the decision whatever my leader takes. The reason is that if we remain with the BJP and work under its dominance, then the survival of the Shiv Sena is very tough," Sattar said.
Expressing concern over the party's future, Sattar said, "We should not have a 'Mamata' like situation in West Bengal. In West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee and the BJP were together at one time. Later, their coordination broke down, and today they are killing each other. Workers like me should take care and be vigilant that we do not have a 'Mamata'-like situation in Maharashtra."
He added that his leader carries along farmers, Dalits, labourers and people from all castes and communities.