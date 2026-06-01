Turncoats and family ties trigger widespread rebellion as MLC nominations close in Maharashtra

MUMBAI: Political parties in Maharashtra rushed to finalize their candidates on the final day of nominations for the upcoming biennial Member of Legislative Council (MLC) local body elections. The high-stakes filing process was marked by last-minute surprises, intense internal drama, and a wave of rebellions across coalitions as disappointed ticket aspirants defied official party orders.

Late Sunday night, the BJP announced an 11-candidate list featuring prominent names closely related to rival opposition leaders. In a swift political turn, former Minister of State and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Prajakta Tanpure was named the BJP candidate for the Ahilya Nagar local body seat just 24 hours after switching sides.

Mr. Tanpure is a relative of NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil, a top confidant of Sharad Pawar. In another striking choice, the BJP nominated Arun Lakhani for the Wardha-Chandrapur-Gadchiroli seat. Mr. Lakhani is soon set to become the father-in-law of Revati Sule, who is the daughter of NCP (SP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and granddaughter of Sharad Pawar. The inclusion of these lateral entrants meant several long-time BJP loyalists and committed workers, including senior leader Madhav Bhandari, missed out on nominations.