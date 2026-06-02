15-year-old crushed to death under pitch roller at cricket camp in Solapur; two coaches booked

A 15-year-old boy was crushed to death under a heavy pitch roller during a summer cricket camp in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, prompting police to book two coaches and cricket associations for culpable homicide, officials said on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, sustained fatal injuries on the morning of May 30 while helping prepare the cricket pitch at a camp in Barshi.

Police said the teenager was pulling the pitch roller along with other children when he became trapped underneath the equipment.

According to investigators, the children had been asked to carry out the task by coaches, and no adult supervisor was present at the spot when the incident occurred.

Following preliminary inquiries, the Barshi city police registered a case under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two coaches and cricket associations.

Police said the case was filed after it emerged that children were handling the heavy equipment without adult supervision or adequate safety measures. Further investigation are underway.

(With inputs from PTI)