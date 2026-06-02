Illegal construction tied to NEET paper leak accused demolished in Maharashtra's Beed

Authorities in Maharashtra's Beed city have begun demolishing unauthorised portions of an under-construction building allegedly associated with retired professor P V Kulkarni, who is accused of being a key figure in the NEET-UG paper leak case, officials said on Tuesday.

The Beed Municipal Council ordered action against parts of the four-storey structure located in Shahunagar after it was found to be in violation of local building regulations.

Kulkarni, a native of Latur and a Chemistry domain expert, was reportedly associated with setting NEET question papers for several years. He was arrested from Pune last month in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak investigation.

Municipal Chief Officer Shailesh Fadse said the building was found to have unauthorised construction, following which notices were issued to the contractor directing the removal of the violations within a specified period.

After the deadline lapsed, demolition proceedings were initiated on Monday. According to officials, the contractor is currently removing the unauthorised portions under the supervision of municipal authorities.

"We had issued notices. We have received information that the owner has voluntarily removed the unauthorised construction. If an application for building permission is submitted in future, the site will be physically inspected and approval will be granted only if it complies with the rules," Fadse said.

So far, the CBI has arrested 13 accused in the NEET-UG paper leak case.

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) conducted on May 3 for medical admissions following allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.