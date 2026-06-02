Maharashtra cabinet clears farm loan waiver worth Rs 36,585 crore, announcement deferred due to poll code

MUMBAI: Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday approved a farm loan waiver scheme that will benefit 56 lakh farmers, but deferred its announcement due to the Model Code of Conduct in force for the Legislative Council (MLC) elections.

The Maharashtra government has decided to waive crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh for eligible farmers. Farmers who are not defaulters will receive an incentive of Rs 50,000. The decision is expected to benefit more than 56 lakh farmers across the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that his government would take a decision on a farm loan waiver in June 2026. While the cabinet has now approved the proposal, its formal announcement has been put on hold because of the MLC election code of conduct.

According to the cabinet, the scheme will be implemented once the election code of conduct is lifted. There are 65 lakh bank accounts belonging to farmers who have availed crop loans amounting to Rs 36,585 crore. Of these, 56 lakh farmers are eligible under the loan waiver scheme.