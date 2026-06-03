Maharashtra announces farm loan waiver with multiple conditions; Opposition says farmers may miss benefits

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued the Government Resolution (GR) for the farm loan waiver scheme and outlined the terms and conditions for eligibility.

According to the GR, farmers who have defaulted on crop loans between 2019 and 2025 will be eligible for a loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh. Farmers whose crop loans were restructured and who remained defaulters during the same period will also be eligible for a waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Further, farmers who availed the benefit of the 2019 farm loan waiver scheme and have continued to remain defaulters between 2019 and 2025 will be eligible for a benefit of up to Rs 50,000.

“The farmers who have not defaulter of his crop loan and have been paying the loan regularly on time in the last three years, including the current year's crop loan, are eligible to get an incentive of Rs 50,000 as a reward. The farmers who are not defaulters but their crop loan amount is less than Rs 50,000 are offered Rs 5,000 as an incentive or reward,” the GR read.

The GR also lists categories of people who will not qualify for the farm loan waiver scheme.