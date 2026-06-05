Congress alleges 'settlement politics' after NCP (SP) withdraws Thane, Pune MLC candidates

The Maharashtra Congress is upset with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) over its decision to withdraw candidates from the biennial Legislative Council elections in Thane and Pune, alleging that the party was indulging in "settlement politics".

The local Congress unit has urged the state leadership to reconsider its association with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and chart its own political course against the BJP. Congress leaders alleged that the party cannot win elections by relying on allies who are more interested in settlement politics than in taking on the BJP-led Mahayuti.

In Thane, NCP (SP) candidate Abhijeet Pawar abruptly withdrew his nomination at the last moment against the Shiv Sena candidate Ravindra Pathak, paving the way for the latter's unopposed election. Pathak is backed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

In Pune, NCP (SP) insisted on contesting the MLC election despite the Congress having a strong candidate. The party fielded Shrikant Patil against NCP candidate Vikram Kakade. However, Patil withdrew his candidature at the eleventh hour, clearing the way for Kakade's election.