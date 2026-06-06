OBC leaders upset over Maharashtra govt's move to extend benefits, welfare schemes to Maratha students

Leaders of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community have expressed displeasure with the BJP-led Maharashtra government, alleging that it has yielded to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's demands by extending OBC student welfare schemes and services to Maratha students.
The state government recently issued a government resolution (GR) extending welfare schemes and services available to OBC students to Maratha students. The move has drawn criticism from sections of the OBC community, which argues that the decision amounts to favouring the Maratha community by extending scholarships and fee concessions that were available to OBC students.
OBC leader Laxman Hake said that OBCs are constitutionally recognised as backward classes, while Marathas are a predominant, ruling, political and large land-holding community. He argued that the two communities cannot be treated alike and that facilities meant for OBCs should not be extended to the Maratha community.
He said the state government's decision to extend OBC students' facilities and services to Maratha students is anti-constitutional and legally unacceptable.
“We want to understand under which law the decision and GR were issued favouring the Maratha community? It shows that no logic and legality is left with the current government. Just to make one community happy, the state government has taken this lopsided decision. We are against this decision. There are several backward communities that are demanding their rights and funds, but nothing has been done. While the state government opened the state exchequer to one Maratha community because they are a dominant community,” Hake alleged.
He said the state government should come up with a white paper and let the people know who is getting what and who is deprived when it comes to extending the benefits of government schemes.
“The present government is giving step-motherly treatment to the OBC community. We are not happy with the state government decision. This is nothing but vote bank and appeasement politics. When elections come, the ruling party leaders talk high about the OBCs, but when they come in power, they forget the OBC and appease the other communities who vote against them,” the OBC leader claimed.
He added that several OBC leaders are part of the government and cabinet, but did not speak up for the OBC community.