OBC leaders upset over Maharashtra govt's move to extend benefits, welfare schemes to Maratha students

Leaders of the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community have expressed displeasure with the BJP-led Maharashtra government, alleging that it has yielded to Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil's demands by extending OBC student welfare schemes and services to Maratha students.

The state government recently issued a government resolution (GR) extending welfare schemes and services available to OBC students to Maratha students. The move has drawn criticism from sections of the OBC community, which argues that the decision amounts to favouring the Maratha community by extending scholarships and fee concessions that were available to OBC students.

OBC leader Laxman Hake said that OBCs are constitutionally recognised as backward classes, while Marathas are a predominant, ruling, political and large land-holding community. He argued that the two communities cannot be treated alike and that facilities meant for OBCs should not be extended to the Maratha community.

He said the state government's decision to extend OBC students' facilities and services to Maratha students is anti-constitutional and legally unacceptable.