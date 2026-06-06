'Seeking structural changes': NCP (SP) MP Sule vows to bring bill to stop horse trading

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said she would move a bill in Parliament seeking greater transparency in elections where allegations of horse trading arise, an assertion coming amid claims of inducements and pressure tactics in the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council polls.

She said either these elections should be discontinued in their present form, or open voting should be introduced.

"I will move a bill in Parliament seeking structural changes to the electoral process.. Allegations of horse-trading during elections must stop. Polls from sarpanch to Lok Sabha should be transparent," Sule said in Pune after an event.

She defended the recent withdrawal of some candidates by Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituents ahead of the June 18 elections to 16 legislative council seats from the local self-government bodies.

"The (withdrawal) decision was taken collectively after consultations among leaders of all alliance partners amid widespread concerns over possible horse-trading. There were discussions about horse-trading everywhere," Sule told reporters.

She said leaders from the NCP (SP), Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT) were present during the discussions that led to the decision.

Questioning criticism over the withdrawals, she said every constituency had a different political situation and asked whether political parties should allow horse-trading.