Fadnavis, Gadkari strike musical note at sports event in Nagpur, win applause

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari struck a musical chord at an event in Nagpur as both leaders sang popular songs, drawing loud cheers from the audience.

During the concluding ceremony of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav here on Sunday, singer Shanmukhapriya invited Fadnavis to sing a few lines of the classic "Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi".

The CM obliged, while Gadkari sang "Zindagi Kaisi Hai Paheli".

Their performances received a rousing applause from the gathering.

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse, Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Mayor Neeta Thackeray were present at the event.

The eighth edition of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav witnessed participation from 23,800 players, who competed in 5,450 matches across 20 venues in the city in 18 different disciplines.