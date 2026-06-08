Resident welfare top priority of Dharavi redevelopment project: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday held a review meeting of Dharavi redevelopment project, urging planners to consider the residents and their livelihoods, and keep intact the local characteristics of the area.

He also urged the developers to plan the project to be completed within the scheduled period.

The review meeting chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis was held at the Sahyadri Guest House. It was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Adani Group Managing Director Pranav Adani, Managing Director Anil Sardana, Ajit Barodia among others. Sardana presented the details of Dharavi redevelopment project.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the redevelopment project is not just a building construction program but an initiative for the overall development of Dharavi residents. “Although commercial development is a part of this project, public interest should be given top priority. Since this project is being implemented for the benefit of residents, it is necessary to protect their current employment and livelihood,” Fadnavis said during the review meeting.