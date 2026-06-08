Resident welfare top priority of Dharavi redevelopment project: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday held a review meeting of Dharavi redevelopment project, urging planners to consider the residents and their livelihoods, and keep intact the local characteristics of the area.
He also urged the developers to plan the project to be completed within the scheduled period.
The review meeting chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis was held at the Sahyadri Guest House. It was attended by Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, Minister of State Dr Pankaj Bhoyar, Adani Group Managing Director Pranav Adani, Managing Director Anil Sardana, Ajit Barodia among others. Sardana presented the details of Dharavi redevelopment project.
CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the redevelopment project is not just a building construction program but an initiative for the overall development of Dharavi residents. “Although commercial development is a part of this project, public interest should be given top priority. Since this project is being implemented for the benefit of residents, it is necessary to protect their current employment and livelihood,” Fadnavis said during the review meeting.
He explained that the Kumbharwada–pottery in Dharavi is not just a part of the pottery business but is an important element of Dharavi's cultural, its tourism and heritage. “Many tourists who visit Dharavi also visit the Kumbharwada. It is on their priority and bucket list. Therefore, a suitable solution should be found after discussing with the concerned to maintain its unique existence. The concept of a nature park has been proposed in the Dharavi redevelopment project and it should be implemented. Replanting of trees and planting of new trees should be planned while maintaining the balance of the environment in this project,” Fadnavis said.
“A special cell should be created to get all the permits required for this project at one place and quickly. Appropriate steps should be taken to reengineer the process for this,” Fadnavis said.
“The special emphasis should be given on employment generation, women empowerment, protections of small industries and establishment of modern infrastructure under the project. A special MSME scheme is being prepared to maintain the existence of major industries in Dharavi such as leather, textile, recycling industry, pottery and food. It was said that there is a plan to develop a modern 'cloud kitchen' concept for food industries. The eligible residents will have separate kitchens, bedrooms, toilets, natural lighting in the new houses. Separate toilet facilities for women will be an important part of this project,” he said.
He further added the metro lines including Western, Central and Harbour Railways will be connected to Dharavi besides Bullet Train connection to Dharavi will be also carried out. “Apart from this, a fast jetty will be built for water transport to the airport and a Water port will also be developed considering future air taxi services. Thus, all the facilities like rail, metro, road, waterway and air transport will be available at one place.”