Internal rifts surface as NCP denies Rajya Sabha nomination to minister Chhagan Bhujbal

MUMBAI: Internal rifts have surfaced in the NCP after minister Chhagan Bhujbal was denied the Rajya Sabha nomination, while Praful Patel's close aide Rajendra Jain was chosen in his stead.
A Rajya Sabha seat election in Maharashtra was necessitated after the resignation of deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal was keen to go to the Rajya Sabha, and he had also requested his nephew Sameer Bhujbal to be inducted as minister.
Sameer Bhujbal said everything was agreed, and even the BJP has conveyed that whenever the cabinet expansion or reshuffle takes place he would be inducted as minister. However, Rajendra Jain's candidature was announced for the Rajya Sabha seat that was slotted for Chhagan Bhujbal.
"We were surprised and shocked by the announcement of Rajendra Jain for the Rajya Sabha seat, when Chhagan Bhujbal had agreed to accept the offer. Earlier also, he got offers two to three times, but due to some or other reasons, he was not nominated. But this time, he was very keen for the Rajya Sabha. We really did not know where it went wrong and who played what roles," said Sameer Bhujbal, adding he has been working for the party for the last 25 years and given everything for the party.
NCP Chhagan Bhujbal minister Chhagan Bhujbal expressing his displeasure said that he is a Kabbadi player so he was not aware about the chess rules. He said that other NCP leaders’ sons and daughters are given opportunities by the party, but when it comes to him and his family, a different yardstick is applied.
In NCP, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s elder son Parth Pawar has elected in Rajya Sabha, while younger son Jay Pawar entrusted the party secretary and discipline committee responsibility; NCP state president Sunil Tatkare is elected as a Lok Sabha member, while his daughter Aditi Tatkare is an MLA and minister in the incumbent government, and his son Aniket Tatkare has recently been elected as an MLC. Besides, another NCP leader Makrand Patil is minister, while his brother also got nominated for the Rajya Sabha.
Sources said NCP leadership was also keen to nominate NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal for Rajya Sabha, but he reportedly put the condition that before that his nephew should be inducted as minister in Mahayuti government.
“BJP agreed to induct Mr Sameer Bhujbal as minister whenever the cabinet reshuffle takes place, but that created confusion and a communication gap, and meanwhile Praful Patel saw an opportunity and announced his close aide Rajendra Jain’s name for Rajya Sabha. But the party is positive about Mr Bhujbal and his family,” said a senior NCP leader.