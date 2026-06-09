Internal rifts surface as NCP denies Rajya Sabha nomination to minister Chhagan Bhujbal

MUMBAI: Internal rifts have surfaced in the NCP after minister Chhagan Bhujbal was denied the Rajya Sabha nomination, while Praful Patel's close aide Rajendra Jain was chosen in his stead.

A Rajya Sabha seat election in Maharashtra was necessitated after the resignation of deputy chief minister Sunetra Pawar. NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal was keen to go to the Rajya Sabha, and he had also requested his nephew Sameer Bhujbal to be inducted as minister.

Sameer Bhujbal said everything was agreed, and even the BJP has conveyed that whenever the cabinet expansion or reshuffle takes place he would be inducted as minister. However, Rajendra Jain's candidature was announced for the Rajya Sabha seat that was slotted for Chhagan Bhujbal.

"We were surprised and shocked by the announcement of Rajendra Jain for the Rajya Sabha seat, when Chhagan Bhujbal had agreed to accept the offer. Earlier also, he got offers two to three times, but due to some or other reasons, he was not nominated. But this time, he was very keen for the Rajya Sabha. We really did not know where it went wrong and who played what roles," said Sameer Bhujbal, adding he has been working for the party for the last 25 years and given everything for the party.