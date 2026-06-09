Six killed in car and motorcycle collision in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

MUMBAI: Six people were killed and one was injured after a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

The incident occurred at around 7 am near Londhe Phata in Amalner, Jalgaon district, an official said.

The occupants of the car were travelling from Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle.