Six killed in car and motorcycle collision in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon

MUMBAI: Six people were killed and one was injured after a speeding car collided with a motorcycle in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Tuesday morning, police officials said.
The incident occurred at around 7 am near Londhe Phata in Amalner, Jalgaon district, an official said.
The occupants of the car were travelling from Gujarat to attend an engagement ceremony when their vehicle collided head-on with a motorcycle.
Following the collision, the motorcycle crashed into a bus coming from the opposite direction, the official added.
Four occupants of the car, Nandlal Mahajan, Anita Mahajan, Suresh Mahajan and Nirmala Mahajan, along with the two motorcycle riders, identified as Nilesh Tawade and Falguni Bhoi, died in the accident, he said.
The car driver, Aditya Mahajan, suffered serious leg fractures and was rushed to a private hospital, the official said.
Local residents rushed to the scene after the incident and assisted police and emergency medical teams in the rescue operation.
Police said an investigation into the incident was under way.