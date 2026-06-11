Maharashtra government issues guidelines to prevent illegal distribution of fuel amid spike in sales

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government issued a government resolution stating that there has been an 18.54 per cent rise in petrol sales and a 22.3 per cent spike in diesel sales, despite a drastic drop in bulk diesel purchases in May 2026. It issued guidelines to prevent theft, black marketing, illegal sale and hoarding of fuel.
According to the GR, amid geopolitical conflict, people have begun hoarding fuel, and that has caused a scarcity of fuel in some parts of the state. It stated that bulk purchasers of the fuel, rather than buying at wholesale fuel stations at high cost, prefer to buy the fuel at retail fuel stations at normal prices. The same has been done by the industrial users, who are also buying fuel at retail fuel station than at the whole sale selling fuel stations due to prices.
It stated that this has caused an 18.54 per cent rise in petrol sales while a 22.3 per cent spike in diesel sale while drastic drop in bulk diesel purchases in May 2026 against last year’s same period sales.
The central government has asked the state government to ensure the smooth supply of the fuel at retail fuel stations and prevent black marketing and hoarding.
“Those involved in black marketing and hoarding and later selling the fuel at high prices, strict actions would be taken against these people under the Fuel Supply and Regulation, Distribution and Prevention of Malpractice Act, 2005. The state government has empowered the district collectors and local revenue officers to carry out raids and take action against the illegal purchase and sale of the fuel. The designated officers have to carry out regular inspections of the fuel stations and people who are indulged in black marketing and take strict action immediately,” reads the GR.
GR further stated that designated officers have to ensure that the bulk fuel buyer buys the fuel only from the wholesale fuel sellers, not at the retail fuel stations. “If there is a spike in sale and purchase of the fuel at retail fuel stations, then carry out the inspection and take the actions by sealing the fuel stations. The common people who buy the fuel at retail fuel stations should get adequate fuel without paying the extra charges and under-the-table amounts. If there is a suspicion, the selling and purchase fuel receipts and delivery and receiving receipts should be verified,” stated in the GR.