Police arrest cab driver for assaulting senior citizen who reprimanded him for spitting near mall in Thane

A cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 70-year-old man who reprimanded him for spitting near a mall in Maharashtra's Thane, police officials said on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening outside Jupiter Hospital located near the Viviana Mall, sparked widespread public outrage after a video of the assault went viral on social media platforms.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday termed it "serious" and stated that strict directions had been given to the police to take stringent action against the perpetrator.

The victim, identified as Sarosh Dastur, was near the mall with his wife at around 7 pm on Tuesday when he spotted the cab driver spitting on the road.

When Dastur questioned the driver about his actions, the accused, identified as Nishant Dhar Shukla, lost his temper and allegedly abused the elderly man and beat him up severely.

The driver also tried to hit the senior citizen on his head with stones and tree branches, a police release said.

The video of the assault went viral on social media, triggering massive outrage.