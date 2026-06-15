Five Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs likely to form separate group before merger with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

MUMBAI: After 20 rebel TMC MPs formed a separate group and later merged with NCPI, there is a speculation that the five Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs who skipped the Uddhav Thackeray meeting at Matoshree are likely to form their separate group before merging with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Deshmukh (Wasim), who skipped Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray's called meeting on Sunday in Mumbai, but on Monday, he met Union minister and Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Prataprao Jadhav at his residence in Delhi.
After the meeting, Shiv Sena minister Prataprao Jadhav said that Uddhav Thackeray’s MPs are not happy with their party leadership. He said that the Shiv Sena (UBT) elected Lok Sabha MPs are more comfortable with DCM Eknath Shinde and his leadership.
“The real Shiv Sena name and symbol is with Eknath Shinde; therefore, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs also feel that they should be part of the real Shiv Sena even though they were elected on a different symbol,” Jadhav said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) has a total of nine Lok Sabha MPs, and out of nine, four attended the meeting while five were absent at Matoshree. However, these absent MPs were available online for this same meeting.
Reacting to this speculative development, Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree meeting earlier said that today is not his day, but tomorrow will be his day. He said that those who want to leave are free to go anywhere, but one thing is sure that they will repent once they leave Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena.
“The party workers should also understand the sensitivity and be tolerant. Earlier, 40 MLAs and four Lok Sabha MPs left the party, and they even topped my government. But we have to stand firm and fight. I am sure that things will definitely change, not today, but tomorrow, and that will be our days,” Thackeray said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut claimed that there is a split in Shiv Sena (UBT) and there is no possibility for some Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs forming a separate group. He said that all nine Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) attended the meeting on Sunday; some of them were present in person while others were present online.
Shiv Sena leader Krupal Tumane said that the seven Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs are in touch with DCM Eknath Shinde and soon, these seven MPs will switch sides and join the Shiv Sena. He said that Operation Tiger is very much active and that will be executed whenever it is needed.