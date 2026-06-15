Football coach held in Maharashtra's Palghar for raping minor girl

PALGHAR: A football coach in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl for three years after promising to build her career in the sport, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint by the victim's family, the police on Saturday arrested the 36-year-old accused, who runs a private football training centre in the Vasai area, they said.

According to the complaint, the victim joined the coaching centre in 2023 for football training.

The coach gained her trust by assuring her of "bright opportunities" in the sport and then allegedly sexually assaulted her over the last three years, the Manikpur police said.

The girl has also alleged that the accused filmed and photographed the assaults.