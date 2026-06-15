Inspired by Modi’s call, Maharashtra family chooses not to buy gold for wedding

A family in Maharashtra’s Wardha district has decided against purchasing new gold jewellery for their son’s upcoming wedding, saying the move was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for responsible spending to help conserve foreign exchange.

Satish Gaurishankar Choubey, a puja materials trader from Pulgaon town, informed the Prime Minister of the family’s decision in a letter, stating that they would not buy any new gold ornaments for the July 1 wedding of their son, Yash Choubey, a software engineer.

Instead, Choubey’s wife, Seema, has chosen to refurbish and polish her own mangalsutra and gift it to their future daughter-in-law.

“We have decided not to purchase any new gold jewellery for the wedding after being inspired by the Prime Minister’s appeal,” Choubey wrote, describing the decision as a small but meaningful contribution towards a larger national cause.

Originally from Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, the Choubey family settled in Maharashtra decades ago. In his letter, Choubey said the decision was not merely about saving money but about demonstrating how ordinary citizens can support national efforts through personal choices.

He added that while the family would conduct the wedding in accordance with traditional Marwari-Rajasthani customs and celebrations, they wanted to set an example by avoiding what they considered an unnecessary purchase.