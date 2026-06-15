Rohit Pawar ends hunger strike after Maharashtra government assures talks on farm loan waiver

PANDHARPUR: MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday ended his hunger strike over what he described as "stringent" conditions attached to the Maharashtra government's farm loan waiver scheme, after receiving assurances from Minister Girish Mahajan that the issues would be discussed with the state government.

Pawar, grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, began the protest on Friday in Pandharpur, home to the renowned Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Solapur district. He had been demanding a blanket loan waiver for farmers.

Mahajan met the opposition legislator in Pandharpur shortly after midnight on Monday and assured him that the government was committed to addressing farmers' concerns and finding a solution to their demands.

Urging Pawar to end the fast, Mahajan said, "If you believe amendments are needed to the farm loan waiver scheme, come to Mumbai. We will convene a meeting before the monsoon session, where you can present your views. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also given his assurance. Before June 22, we will hold a meeting and work towards a positive outcome."

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to begin on June 22.

Responding to the appeal, Pawar said there was little point in prolonging the agitation if the government was willing to engage in discussions.

"If we continue the protest by politicising the issue, it will only create divisions and ultimately harm farmers. If the government is prepared to offer a solution before the legislative session, as the Chief Minister has indicated, we will sit together and work towards a resolution through dialogue. Our fight will continue until the two stringent conditions in the loan waiver scheme are removed," he said.

Pawar then sought the opinion of farmers participating in the protest on whether talks should be held with the Chief Minister. The gathering responded positively.