Rohit Pawar ends hunger strike after Maharashtra government assures talks on farm loan waiver

PANDHARPUR: MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday ended his hunger strike over what he described as "stringent" conditions attached to the Maharashtra government's farm loan waiver scheme, after receiving assurances from Minister Girish Mahajan that the issues would be discussed with the state government.
Pawar, grandnephew of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, began the protest on Friday in Pandharpur, home to the renowned Vitthal-Rukmini Temple in Solapur district. He had been demanding a blanket loan waiver for farmers.
Mahajan met the opposition legislator in Pandharpur shortly after midnight on Monday and assured him that the government was committed to addressing farmers' concerns and finding a solution to their demands.
Urging Pawar to end the fast, Mahajan said, "If you believe amendments are needed to the farm loan waiver scheme, come to Mumbai. We will convene a meeting before the monsoon session, where you can present your views. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also given his assurance. Before June 22, we will hold a meeting and work towards a positive outcome."
The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature is scheduled to begin on June 22.
Responding to the appeal, Pawar said there was little point in prolonging the agitation if the government was willing to engage in discussions.
"If we continue the protest by politicising the issue, it will only create divisions and ultimately harm farmers. If the government is prepared to offer a solution before the legislative session, as the Chief Minister has indicated, we will sit together and work towards a resolution through dialogue. Our fight will continue until the two stringent conditions in the loan waiver scheme are removed," he said.
Pawar then sought the opinion of farmers participating in the protest on whether talks should be held with the Chief Minister. The gathering responded positively.
Later, accompanied by family members and farmers, he formally ended his fast at the Sant Namdev Payari, the sacred first step of the Mahadwar (main entrance) of the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple. The site marks the final resting place of the 13th-century saint-poet Namdev.
On June 2, the Maharashtra Cabinet approved a Rs 36,585 crore farm loan waiver scheme expected to benefit nearly 5.6 million cultivators.
The Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karja-Mukti Yojana offers a farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and comprises three components: loan waiver, one-time settlement (OTS) and incentive benefits. There is no landholding criterion for eligibility.
Under the waiver component, farmers with outstanding short-term crop loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, including principal and interest, will be eligible for full debt relief. The loans must have been disbursed between April 1, 2019 and March 31, 2025, remained overdue as of 30 September 2025, and remained unpaid until March 31, 2026.
Farmers whose dues exceed Rs 2 lakh will be covered under the OTS component. These borrowers must first clear the amount above Rs 2 lakh, after which they will qualify for a waiver of Rs 2 lakh. They have until March 31, 2027 to pay their share of the outstanding amount.
(With inputs from PTI)