10-year-old boy marks first day of school with 16-km run to school in Maharashtra's Latur

Sending a strong message about physical fitness, discipline and resilience, a 10-year-old Class 4 student from a shelter home for underprivileged children in Maharashtra's Latur celebrated his first day of school by running 16 km to reach there.

It also served as a reminder to children to spend more time outdoors rather than being glued to mobile phone screens, representatives of the shelter home said.

Arvind Rathod, who lives at Majha Ghar, run by Manus Pratishthan for underprivileged children, ran 16 km from the shelter home to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri School, located on Old Ausa Road in Latur, on Monday, the first day of the academic year.

The run was flagged off at 8 am in the presence of citizens, social workers and runners.

Sharad Zare of Manus Pratishthan said the initiative aimed to encourage children to stay away from excessive mobile phone usage and develop an interest in outdoor activities.