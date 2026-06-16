Maharashtra: Verdict in Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar's murder case likely on June 20

A Special CBI Court in Mumbai would deliver its verdict in one of Maharashtra's most politically significant murder cases likely on June 20.

The Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar murder case of 2006 has remained at the centre of Maharashtra politics as it involves allegations of political rivalry, an alleged contract killing conspiracy and the prosecution of senior politician Padamsinh Patil.

Padamsinh Patil is Pawanraje Nimbalkar's cousin and former NCP MP. He served as Maharashtra Home Minister in the late 1980s and held several cabinet portfolios. He was an MLA when the murder took place and later went on to become a Member of Parliament from Dharashiv, a report said.

Actually, the matter was listed for judgment on Tuesday. However, special court judge Satyanaryan Navandar adjourned the matter to June 20, saying he will take another two to three days to complete the judgment.

Pawanraje Nimbalkar's son Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar is currently a Lok Sabha member from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

On June 3, 2006, Pawanraje Nimbalkar and his driver, Samad Kazi, were on their way from Mumbai to Osmanabad (now Dharashiv). Two hitmen intercepted their car at Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai and opened fire, killing both on the spot.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Patil, the prime accused in the case, is alleged to have hatched the criminal conspiracy and paid the contract money to eliminate his cousin Pawanraje Nimbalkar due to intense political and business rivalry.

Besides Patil, the other accused in the case include Latur-based businessman Satish Mandade, retired state excise inspector Mohan Shukla and the shooters.

As per the case details, one Parasmal Jain was the one who initially accepted the contract of Rs 30 lakh from Mohan Shukla and Satish Mandade to kill Pawanraje Nimbalkar.