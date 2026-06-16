No bail for man accused of raping model; court refuses to entertain 'compromise' affidavit by survivor

THANE: The sessions court in Thane has rejected the bail application of a 27-year-old man accused of raping a model and refused to entertain a "compromise" affidavit submitted by the survivor to save her imminent marriage, noting the offence is not compoundable, and the investigation is underway.

The copy of the order, passed by Additional Sessions Judge P.V. Ghule on June 9, was made available on June 15.

The accused, identified as Akshaykumar Kantilal Jain who hails from Surat, was arrested on April 25 by the Kashimira Police in Thane under sections 64 (rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), the prosecution said.

The 26-year-old complainant, a professional model originally from Punjab, alleged that Jain lured her from Goa to a hotel in Mira Road on the pretext of an acting audition, spiked her tea, and forcibly established sexual relations.

During the proceedings, the defence sought bail on the grounds that the complainant had submitted a notarised affidavit-cum-declaration stating she wished to withdraw her allegations because her marriage had been fixed.

The prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the offence is serious and non-compoundable.