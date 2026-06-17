BJP has no role in Sena (UBT) defection speculation, says Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said his party has no role in alleged attempts to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), amid growing political speculation over a possible split within the party’s MPs.
His remarks came after Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday night alleged that an “advance of Rs 15 crore” was being offered to “buy MPs from Maharashtra”, further intensifying the controversy.
Responding to the claims, Bawankule said in Nagpur, "I have no information about 'Operation Tiger'.
I do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is or even what it is called.
Since I have no information about it, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on the issue."
Rejecting allegations of BJP involvement, he said, "What connection does the BJP have with this? We have no connection.
We do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is, who brought it, and why it was brought; we do not know that either.
The BJP has no connection with it," he stressed.
Bawankule added that decisions regarding party affairs rested with the respective political leaderships.
"(Shiv Sena leader and Deputy CM) Eknath Shinde will take decisions regarding his party and Uddhav Thackeray will take decisions regarding his party.
Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde know what is happening in their respective parties.
The BJP has absolutely no connection with this entire issue," he said.
He also criticised attempts to implicate the BJP in the controversy, saying it was unjustified.
Asked about allegations that MLAs and MPs were being offered money to switch sides, he said, "It is not right to allege that an MLA or MP changes his stand only after taking money.
There can be many reasons behind such decisions.
Instead of making such allegations, parties should examine why their MLAs and MPs are leaving," he said.
On remarks by Shiv Sena MLA Narendra Bhondekar suggesting Eknath Shinde could become chief minister if Devendra Fadnavis moved to national politics, Bawankule said it was his personal opinion.
"He has the right to express his feelings.
But, today, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has received the mandate in Maharashtra.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he is a strong chief minister and is leading the state's development agenda," he said.
On speculation about Fadnavis being shifted to Delhi, he said the chief minister remained focused on Maharashtra’s development.
"Devendra Fadnavis has presented a vision of a developed Maharashtra by 2047 for the state's 14 crore people.
The double-engine government is working towards that goal.
I do not think it is appropriate to discuss the chief minister's post.
It is not even a subject for discussion at present," he added.
(With inputs from PTI)