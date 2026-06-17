BJP has no role in Sena (UBT) defection speculation, says Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule

MUMBAI: Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said his party has no role in alleged attempts to engineer defections from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), amid growing political speculation over a possible split within the party’s MPs.

His remarks came after Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday night alleged that an “advance of Rs 15 crore” was being offered to “buy MPs from Maharashtra”, further intensifying the controversy.

Responding to the claims, Bawankule said in Nagpur, "I have no information about 'Operation Tiger'.

I do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is or even what it is called.

Since I have no information about it, it would not be appropriate for me to comment on the issue."

Rejecting allegations of BJP involvement, he said, "What connection does the BJP have with this? We have no connection.

We do not know what 'Operation Tiger' is, who brought it, and why it was brought; we do not know that either.

The BJP has no connection with it," he stressed.