Maharashtra government to withdraw 44 cases linked to various agitations, festivals, 'cattle protection'

The Maharashtra government's cabinet sub-committee on Wednesday recommended the withdrawal of 44 police cases registered in connection with various festivals, and political and social agitations across the state.

According to Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, who heads the sub-committee, the cases recommended for withdrawal include those linked to Ganesh festival, Navratri and Dahi Handi celebrations, "cattle protection" and labour agitations.

"The government has a responsibility to provide relief to social activists, political party workers, protesters and participants in ideological movements who have often been subjected to unnecessary cases," he said.

The recommendation was made during a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee constituted to review cases registered during political and social agitations in Maharashtra and suggest their withdrawal where appropriate.

According to an official statement, the committee had earlier recommended the withdrawal of 77 cases.

With the latest decision, it has recommended the withdrawal of 121 cases so far.

During Wednesday's meeting at Sahyadri Guest House here, the committee reviewed 133 applications related to police cases and decided to recommend the withdrawal of cases against 44 applicants.

The meeting was attended by the principal secretary of the Law and Judiciary Department, the director of the Directorate of Public Prosecution, officials of the Home Department and senior police officers from across the state.

The committee said offences involving crimes against women, serious criminal offences, and personal or civil disputes could not be considered for withdrawal under the government's policy and therefore such cases were not recommended for withdrawal.

It also noted that, in accordance with the government resolutions and directions of the Supreme Court, cases involving sitting and former MLAs and MPs can be finally decided only by the Bombay High Court, and necessary steps are being taken in that regard.

Of the 133 applications received, 14 cases were recommended for reconsideration and will be placed before regional committees headed by deputy commissioners of police.

Some of the 35 cases under review had already been disposed of, while 32 were found to be outside the committee's jurisdiction.

Eight cases remain pending consideration.

(With inputs from PTI)