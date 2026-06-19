Pune man dies after 400-foot fall while taking photos at Lohagad Fort

PUNE: A 26-year-old man from Pune died after falling into a gorge while taking photographs during a trekking trip with his fiancée at Lohagad Fort in Maval tehsil, police said on Friday.
The victim, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje, was a director in his family-run real estate firm and was due to marry in November.
According to police, Agarwal had visited the fort with his fiancée and two friends on Thursday morning to celebrate her upcoming birthday.
At around 10.30 am, he reportedly slipped near a cliff edge while taking photographs and plunged nearly 400 feet into a valley, suffering fatal injuries.
Inspector Dinesh Tayde of Lonavala Rural Police Station said strong winds were blowing at the time of the incident.
“Agarwal’s wedding was planned for November, and it is learnt that the families had booked a palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan, for the ceremony,” he said.
After being alerted, police and members of the Shivdurg Mitra Emergency Rescue Team carried out a three-hour operation to recover the body from the difficult terrain and dense vegetation, he added.
The body was sent for post-mortem examination.
Police have registered an accidental death report and further inquiries are under way.
(With inputs from PTI)