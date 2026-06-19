Pune man dies after 400-foot fall while taking photos at Lohagad Fort

PUNE: A 26-year-old man from Pune died after falling into a gorge while taking photographs during a trekking trip with his fiancée at Lohagad Fort in Maval tehsil, police said on Friday.

The victim, Ketan Vishal Agarwal, a resident of Gahunje, was a director in his family-run real estate firm and was due to marry in November.

According to police, Agarwal had visited the fort with his fiancée and two friends on Thursday morning to celebrate her upcoming birthday.