BEST strike enters second day as Mumbai commuters struggle amid stalled bus services

Despite government intervention and the invocation of the Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA), employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) continued their strike on Saturday, leaving lakhs of commuters to deal with severe disruptions across Mumbai.

With BEST buses largely off the roads, passengers were forced to depend on overcrowded suburban trains, Metro services, taxis, autorickshaws and app-based cabs to reach workplaces, schools, hospitals and other destinations.

“In the absence of any concrete decision, we have decided to continue our agitation,” Uday Ambonkar, convenor of the BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, the joint action committee of unions, told PTI late on Friday night.

The strike has affected Mumbai’s daily life, with office-goers, students, senior citizens and patients facing difficulties due to the near-total suspension of bus operations.