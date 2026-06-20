Three killed, several injured after under-construction slab collapses on devotees at Parbhani Hanuman temple

At least three people were killed and several others injured after an under-construction slab in front of the sanctum at a Hanuman temple in Maharashtra's Parbhani district collapsed on Saturday afternoon.

The tragic incident happened in Parbhani's Yashwadi village, located on the Manwat road, about 190 km from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

"The slab of the temple's 'sabha-mandap' (outer hall) collapsed around 3.30 pm. The police and district administration have sent their teams, and a rescue operation is underway," said a police official.

While three persons were confirmed dead, around 25 people have been rescued so far, he said.

It being a Saturday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman, the temple saw a rush of devotees, another official said.

(With inputs from PTI )