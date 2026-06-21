BMW crash near Mumbai kills two; viral video allegedly shows car reaching 251 kmph

Two young people were killed and another sustained serious injuries after a speeding BMW convertible crashed into a road divider and overturned multiple times on the Mumbai–Vadodara Highway near Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district early Sunday morning, police said.

The accident occurred between 3 am and 4 am when the luxury car was returning from a birthday celebration in Titwala. According to police, the vehicle lost control after hitting a divider on a stretch of the highway that is reportedly still under construction.

The deceased have been identified as Yogesh Negi (24), a resident of Badlapur, and Rebecca Jacob (24), who lived in Mumbai's Bandra area. The third occupant, Angad Gill (26) of Badlapur, suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kalyan.

Police said the impact of the crash was severe, leaving the BMW mangled. The car is believed to have flipped several times before coming to a halt. Local residents and passing motorists rushed to the scene after hearing a loud crash and alerted authorities.

Investigators are examining a video that has gone viral on social media, allegedly showing the car's speedometer touching 251 kmph. Officials are verifying whether the footage was recorded during the same journey and shortly before the accident.

Police are also probing whether alcohol consumption played a role in the incident. A forensic team visited the accident site and collected evidence.

According to investigators, the accident occurred on a section of road that had not yet been opened to the public and lacked street lighting.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, while a case of accidental death has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from PTI)