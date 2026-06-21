Mumbai bus strike-hit BEST deploys special services for NEET re-exam students

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Sunday arranged special services for students appearing in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) re-examination, saying nearly 180 bus trips will be operated during the day to ensure their smooth transportation.

The special services of the civic-run transport system, whose employees have been on strike since Friday, have been planned for students appearing at 63 examination centres in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

BEST has deployed 60 buses on 24 routes to facilitate their travel to exam centres across the city, officials said.

Nearly 180 bus trips will be operated during the day to ensure smooth transportation of students. Direct bus connectivity has been provided from key locations, including Kurla, Dadar, Malad and Mulund, to various examination centres, the release said.

On Saturday, BEST sought more than 100 buses from the state-owned Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), including 60 for operating special services for NEET candidates amid the ongoing strike by BEST employees.

To facilitate students appearing for the NEET, BEST has planned special buses across Mumbai between 9 am and 1 pm and from 5 pm to 7 pm. It also appealed to students to avail the special bus services and reach their examination centres safely and on time.