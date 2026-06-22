BJP rebel stuns Mahayuti, defeats Sena nominee in Nashik council polls

BJP rebel Gokul Gite pulled off a surprise victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council’s Nashik district local governing body constituency on Monday, defeating the ruling Shiv Sena’s official nominee Narendra Darade.

Counting was held on Monday for the June 18 elections to 11 seats in the state legislature’s Upper House. Gite, contesting as an independent, secured 357 votes, while Darade received 248 votes, giving the rebel candidate a winning margin of 109 votes, according to election officials.

The result came as a setback for the ruling alliance, with Darade, a nominee of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, expected to put up a strong fight.

Darade had campaigned in the constituency with the support of several elected representatives. His defeat comes at a time when the Shinde-led Sena has been facing political turbulence following the rebellion by six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, with two of them confirming their move to the ruling Sena.

Reacting to the result, Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande raised doubts over the outcome.

"There is a serious doubt about the result as we were assured that our candidate would be supported," she said.