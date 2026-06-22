Maharashtra government tables Rs 97,706 crore supplementary demands

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government tabled Rs 97,706 crore supplementary demands on the first day of the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly, which include Rs 20,552 crore for the farm loan waivers.

According to the supplementary demands note, out of the total Rs 97,706 crore, Rs 13,825 crore was earmarked for optional expenditure, Rs 66,559 crore was allocated for the budget programme expenditure, and Rs 17,321 crore was allocated for the Centre government-sponsored welfare schemes.

The state government also clarified in the note that while it tabled Rs 97,706 crores’ supplementary demands, the actual burden on the State would be only Rs 74,817 crores.

In the supplementary demands, the major share of Rs 20,552 crore was allocated for the expenditure of the state government for the Punnyasholk Ahilyadevi Holkar Farm loan waiver scheme.

Rs 10,007 crore has been granted for the Centre government capital investment schemes and interest-free loan, while Rs 8000 crore has been given to Maharashtra state electricity board as a loan.

Interestingly, the Maharashtra government has also allocated Rs 7367 crore for the central government’s G Ram G scheme; this allocated amount is the contribution of the state government.

The supplementary demands also revealed that the State government allocated Rs 3076 crore as state and centre government contributions for the Amrut 2.0 scheme; besides, it has also allocated Rs 3000 crore for the Kumbha Mela planning and implementation in Nashik.