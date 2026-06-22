Maharashtra government tables Rs 97,706 crore supplementary demands

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government tabled Rs 97,706 crore supplementary demands on the first day of the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly, which include Rs 20,552 crore for the farm loan waivers.
According to the supplementary demands note, out of the total Rs 97,706 crore, Rs 13,825 crore was earmarked for optional expenditure, Rs 66,559 crore was allocated for the budget programme expenditure, and Rs 17,321 crore was allocated for the Centre government-sponsored welfare schemes.
The state government also clarified in the note that while it tabled Rs 97,706 crores’ supplementary demands, the actual burden on the State would be only Rs 74,817 crores.
In the supplementary demands, the major share of Rs 20,552 crore was allocated for the expenditure of the state government for the Punnyasholk Ahilyadevi Holkar Farm loan waiver scheme.
Rs 10,007 crore has been granted for the Centre government capital investment schemes and interest-free loan, while Rs 8000 crore has been given to Maharashtra state electricity board as a loan.
Interestingly, the Maharashtra government has also allocated Rs 7367 crore for the central government’s G Ram G scheme; this allocated amount is the contribution of the state government.
The supplementary demands also revealed that the State government allocated Rs 3076 crore as state and centre government contributions for the Amrut 2.0 scheme; besides, it has also allocated Rs 3000 crore for the Kumbha Mela planning and implementation in Nashik.
The supplementary budget allocation highlights that the state government has made a Rs 2360 crore budgetary allocation for various scholarships, school fee waiver and other schemes for eligible students.
It has also made provision of Rs 2000 crore for the Shravan Bal scheme for the poor and needy section of society. The state government has also allocated Rs 100 crore for the extension and refurbishment of the Vidhan Bhavan building in Nagpur.
There were a total of 29 supplementary demands tabled that were distributed among the 18 departments of the state government.
The supplementary demands also disclosed that the state government's cooperative, federation and textile department have been given the highest Rs 22,015 crore. The urban development department has been allocated Rs 15,152 crore, followed by the energy industry, labour and mines with Rs 14,760 crore.
The finance department has been allocated Rs 9934 crore.
Rs 9539 crore, Rs 5361, and Rs 3481 crore have been allocated for the planning department, Public Works Department and the Social Justice Department, respectively.
While the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department has been allocated Rs 1309 crore. Rs 1225 crore for the Medical Education and Medicine Department, Rs 1106 crore for the Water Resource Department, Rs 895 crore for the Disabled Welfare Department, Rs 754 crore for the Higher and Technical Education Department, and Rs 722 crore for the Revenue and Forest Department have been allocated in the supplementary demands.
The public health department has been allocated Rs 3061 crore, the Food and Drugs and consumer protection with Rs 2120 crore, the OBC department with Rs 1794 crore, the Women and Child Development Department with Rs 1734 crore and the Home Department with Rs 1670 crore.