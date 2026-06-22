Mumbai gets respite from heat as rain, cool breeze persist for second day

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms on Monday morning, with some areas recording intense downpours in just one hour, civic officials said.
The city received rain for the second straight day, bringing much-needed relief from the heat and humidity.
Overcast skies and a cool breeze made the morning pleasant across the metropolis.
The southwest monsoon generally reaches Mumbai around June 10, but its onset has been delayed this year.
While the monsoon advanced into south Konkan earlier this month, its further progress was stalled due to unfavourable weather conditions.
On Monday morning, showers, accompanied by thunder, lashed several parts of the city, leading to reduced visibility and affecting traffic movement at some locations, officials said.
No major waterlogging or any other rain-related incident was reported during the period.
Public transport services were also operating normally, they added.
The island city recorded an average rainfall of 17 mm between 6 am and 7 am, the western suburbs received 10 mm of rain, and the eastern suburbs recorded no measurable precipitation during the period, as per data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Savitribai Phule BMC School at Worli Naka in the island city recorded 61 mm of rain in an hour, followed by G-South ward (Prabhadevi) at 58 mm, Adarsh Nagar School in Worli and Malabar Hill at 44 mm each, Worli Fire Station at 42 mm and F-South ward (Parel) at 41 mm.
In the western suburbs, Pali Chimbai School and Supari Tank BMC School, both in Bandra, recorded 70 mm of rainfall each.
H-West ward office (Khar) received 30 mm of rain, followed by Bandra Fire Station at 28 mm and Banana Leaf and Juhu Dispensary at 25 mm, the civic body said.
(With inputs from PTI)