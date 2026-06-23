Data reveals funds allotted to defected Shiv Sena MPs remained unutilised

MUMBAI: After the six Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs who defected to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's faction blamed paucity of funds for their decision, it has been revealed that the parliamentarians barely used the funds allotted for them.

Six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led party who switched sides --Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal), Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East), Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar (Hingoli), Omprakash Rajenimbalkar (Dharashiv) and Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)-- said they had not received adequate development funds for their constituencies while sitting in opposition.

However, when the MPs' fund and expenditure account was checked, it was revealed that they barely spent their Member of Parliament's Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund. The MPs had also not carried out any major development.

More than 80 per cent of the fund was found to be unused, and the undertaken projects were yet to be completed.

Out of the Rs 19 crore MPLADS fund for his constituency, Nagesh Patil Aashtikar had spent only Rs 5 crore.

Patil has undertaken a total of 119 small and big projects, and out of them, only 28 were completed.

Omprakash Nimbalkar, the Dharashiv MP who recently joined Shiv Sena, was able to spend only Rs 2 crore against his total MPLADS fund of Rs 18.5 crore. Nimbalkar has undertaken a total of 151 small and big projects, and out of them, only 21 are completed.