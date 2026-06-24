From tragic fall to murder: How a hoodie in 33°C heat cracked Pune Ketan Agarwal case

What initially appeared to be a tragic trekking accident at Maharashtra’s Lohagad Fort near Pune turned into a murder investigation after police found suspicious CCTV footage and other evidence, according to officials cited by news agency PTI.

Ketan Agarwal, a 26-year-old businessman from Pune district, died after falling from a cliff while trekking at the historic fort on June 18. The incident was initially registered as an accidental death after his fiancée Siya Goyal (20) allegedly told the family that he had slipped during the trek.

However, investigators later found circumstances that raised suspicion.

The CCTV clue

Police said CCTV footage from the fort’s ticket counter showed Ketan and Siya walking together. While examining the footage closely, investigators noticed a third person following them.

A police officer involved in the probe told PTI, “While investigating the case, we stumbled upon certain circumstances surrounding the incident that raised suspicion and prompted a deeper probe. We checked CCTV cameras installed at the ticket counter of the fort, where we spotted Ketan and Siya walking together.”

The unidentified man was seen walking a few metres behind the couple.

“He was wearing shorts and a hoodie. The front part of the hoodie was pulled so low that his face could not be seen. Additionally, the man was wearing a headset over the hoodie. In another footage clip, we noticed Siya suddenly looking back and, at the same time, the man in the hoodie suddenly sitting down,” the officer said.

Police found the man’s clothing unusual because the temperature at the time was around 33 degrees Celsius.

The officer said, “We later checked the temperature of that particular time on June 18 and found out that it was 33 degrees Celsius and wondered why would anyone wear a hoodie in such heat.”

This led investigators to examine the identity and movements of the hooded man.