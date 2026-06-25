238 hours of calls, CCTV footage help crack Ketan Agarwal murder case

MUMBAI: The 2,000 phone calls, totalling more than 238 hours of conversation between accused Siya Goyal and her boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary, reveal that the death of 25-year-old Pune-based Ketan Agarwal was a preplanned conspiracy.
Earlier, Siya and Chetan allegedly tried to kill Ketan twice, but those attempts failed. In their third attempt, they succeeded in killing Ketan so that they could get married.
Ketan Agarwal was killed after being pushed into a 400-foot-deep gorge during a trek at Lohagad Fort on June 18. Initially, the incident was portrayed as a tragic accident caused by slipping while trekking at Lohagad Fort in Lonavala.
However, CCTV footage, phone records, and tower location data revealed that it was a murder allegedly committed by Siya and her boyfriend, Chetan. Both were arrested, and the court granted them seven days of police custody.
Pune Rural Police said that the extensive phone contact between Siya and Chetan raised suspicion and helped investigators identify the alleged culprits. Police data revealed that between January 1 and June 18, the two were in contact through approximately 2,000 phone calls.
Investigators said this unusually high level of communication became a crucial part of the case and is being closely analysed to understand the nature of their relationship and coordination. Police also said that Siya’s conduct and Chetan’s appearance in CCTV footage, wearing a hoodie, helped transform what appeared to be a normal accident into a murder investigation.
The probe revealed that Chetan had visited Lohagad Fort multiple times before the fatal incident, allegedly with Siya. On June 18, he reportedly left his mobile phone at his office to avoid location tracking. Siya later confirmed his involvement during questioning. Chetan was allegedly at the fort wearing a hoodie, mask, and earphones and entered without paying the entry fee.
Moreover, Siya’s conduct also helped police. Family members said that during a trekking visit on June 14, there was an earlier attempt to push Ketan off a cliff, but he managed to balance himself and survived. Siya reportedly said that a snake was near him.
Unusually high level of communication
Investigators said this unusually high level of communication became a crucial part of the case and is being closely analysed to understand the nature of their relationship and coordination. Police also said that Siya’s conduct and Chetan’s appearance in CCTV footage, wearing a hoodie, helped transform a ‘normal’ accident into a murder probe.