Maharashtra reports 6,667 farmer suicides in 2023 as crop insurers earn ₹6,944 cr in profits

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government told the state Assembly that as many as 6,667 farmers died by suicide in 2023, including 217 in the drought-prone Marathwada region.

According to data presented by the government, the total includes 4,150 farmers, 2,519 farm labourers and 77 women farmers.

Several landless farmers who died by suicide are not included in the official figures, according to information shared in the Assembly.

The figures were disclosed amid concerns over delays in compensation for affected families and questions over the functioning of crop insurance schemes in the state.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that many families of farmers who died by suicide were yet to receive the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance provided by the state government.

"These farmers' families are running from pillar to post but the government is not helping them. Many compensation files are still pending on technical grounds. Therefore the state government should look into this serious issue and help the farmers. Besides, to streamline the compensation process, the district and taluka level committee should be formulated to address the issues at the local level," Pawar said.