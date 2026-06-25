Maharashtra reports 6,667 farmer suicides in 2023 as crop insurers earn ₹6,944 cr in profits

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government told the state Assembly that as many as 6,667 farmers died by suicide in 2023, including 217 in the drought-prone Marathwada region.
According to data presented by the government, the total includes 4,150 farmers, 2,519 farm labourers and 77 women farmers.
Several landless farmers who died by suicide are not included in the official figures, according to information shared in the Assembly.
The figures were disclosed amid concerns over delays in compensation for affected families and questions over the functioning of crop insurance schemes in the state.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar alleged that many families of farmers who died by suicide were yet to receive the Rs 1 lakh financial assistance provided by the state government.
"These farmers' families are running from pillar to post but the government is not helping them. Many compensation files are still pending on technical grounds. Therefore the state government should look into this serious issue and help the farmers. Besides, to streamline the compensation process, the district and taluka level committee should be formulated to address the issues at the local level," Pawar said.
In its response, the government said it was conducting awareness camps and outreach programmes among farming communities.
"State government will also ensure that the benefits of various schemes of the state and central government should be given to the farmers and their families in an efficient way. After the demise of the farmer (husband), his land should transfer to his spouse name ; besides the deceased farmer property will be also distributed among the children of the farmers," said the state government in its note.
Meanwhile, the government data also showed that crop insurance companies collected Rs 55,425 crore in premiums between 2016 and 2025 under crop insurance schemes.
Of that amount, Rs 39,918 crore was paid to farmers whose crops were damaged, while insurance companies earned profits of Rs 6,944 crore, according to the data presented in the Assembly.
The government said insurers are permitted to earn profits of up to 20%, and that any amount above the prescribed limit would be returned to the state government.
Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), compensation of Rs 35,000 per hectare is provided for damage to irrigated crops, while Rs 17,000 per hectare is paid for damage to non-irrigated crops.
The state government also said it had discontinued the Re 1 crop insurance scheme, alleging that it had been misused and manipulated.
According to the government, crop insurance claims are now assessed based on harvest season outcomes and yield losses.
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)