To tackle child marriage, Maharashtra may require ages on wedding invitations

MUMBAI: Aimed at curbing the rising incidence of child marriages, the Maharashtra government is considering making the birthdates of the bride and groom mandatory on the wedding invitation cards.
While speaking in the Assembly’s monsoon session, Aditi Tatkare, the Women and Child Development Minister, said that the BJP government is serious about bringing down child marriages in the state. She said that they have set the target of bringing down child marriage below 10% in the next five years.
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised the growing child marriage in Maharashtra in the state legislative assembly. Replying to it, the minister said that the state is considering printing the birthdates of the bride and groom on the wedding card so that people, including police, will learn the real age of the couple and take action if they are below marriageable age.
Tatakre said that the state government’s women and child welfare department has written to the Rajasthan government to study its practice of mentioning the dates of birth of both the bride and groom on the invitation cards. “The Maharashtra government will examine the feasibility of adopting a similar mechanism in consultation with the rural development and the law and judiciary departments,” the minister said.
She added that the district action forces headed by collectors, village protection committees and committees at the taluka and gram panchayat levels are actively working to curb child marriages and are being further strengthened.
The minister said that action will be taken not only against family members, but also those who knowingly facilitate such ceremonies, including priests. He said that musicians and others involved in ceremonies will also face the music.
Satyajeet Tambe, the independent MLA, criticised the state government’s consideration of printing the birth dates of the bride and groom on the wedding card.
He said Maharashtra is a pioneer in social reform. “So rather than adopting other states’ ideas, we should follow a more socially driven path, such as creating more awareness among society and carrying out programmes and showing films and documentaries,” the legislator said.
‘Will bring child marriages down by 10% in next 5 yrs’
While speaking in the Assembly’s monsoon session, Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare said, the BJP government is serious about bringing down child marriages. She said that they have set the target of bringing down child marriage below 10% in next five years.