To tackle child marriage, Maharashtra may require ages on wedding invitations

MUMBAI: Aimed at curbing the rising incidence of child marriages, the Maharashtra government is considering making the birthdates of the bride and groom mandatory on the wedding invitation cards.

While speaking in the Assembly’s monsoon session, Aditi Tatkare, the Women and Child Development Minister, said that the BJP government is serious about bringing down child marriages in the state. She said that they have set the target of bringing down child marriage below 10% in the next five years.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar raised the growing child marriage in Maharashtra in the state legislative assembly. Replying to it, the minister said that the state is considering printing the birthdates of the bride and groom on the wedding card so that people, including police, will learn the real age of the couple and take action if they are below marriageable age.

Tatakre said that the state government’s women and child welfare department has written to the Rajasthan government to study its practice of mentioning the dates of birth of both the bride and groom on the invitation cards. “The Maharashtra government will examine the feasibility of adopting a similar mechanism in consultation with the rural development and the law and judiciary departments,” the minister said.