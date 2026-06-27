Maharashtra seeks BJP MP Ujjwal Nikam as prosecutor in Pune fiance murder case

MUMBAI: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday directed that the Pune murder case be conducted in a fast-track court for speedy justice to Ketan Agarwal, who was allegedly murdered by his fiancee, Siya Goyal, at Lohagad Fort in Lonavala on June 18. He also asked the law and judiciary for the appointment of a senior counsel and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam as a public special prosecutor in the case.

A developer’s son, Ketan Agarwal, was killed by Goyal, and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, by pushing Ketan into a 400 ft deep gorge at the ghost point of Lohagad Fort. Both Siya and Chetan have been arrested for criminal conspiracy and the murder of Ketan and are in police custody for seven days.

The aggrieved Ketan Agarwal’s parents met CM Devendra Fadnavis with a request to put their son’s case on the fast track and provide speedy justice. Responding to their request, the CM immediately wrote to the Secretary to the Law and the Judiciary of the state government to consider the fast-track trial request.

Meanwhile, the investigation has taken another dramatic turn with the police claiming that the prime accused, Siya Goyal, has admitted that fear of social stigma and family embarrassment was one of the reasons behind the alleged conspiracy to kill her fiance instead of calling off the wedding.