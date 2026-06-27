Nagpur Commissioner attends RSS event, praises Hedgewar; Opposition demands his removal

Opposition parties have demanded disciplinary action against Nagpur Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil after the officer attended a programme by RSS-linked Sakal Hindu Samaj, where he also praised the Sangh's founder, Keshav Hedgewar.

A video of the officer attending the programme and praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader went viral on social media, garnering widespread criticism.

The 1997 IPS batch officer was recently appointed as the Nagpur Police Commissioner.

Slamming the officer for his actions, the Opposition parties demanded his resignation and urged him to give up his uniform if he wants to embrace the RSS.

Maharashtra Congress questioned how the officer attained permission to attend the event while also stating that his actions violated the All India Services (Conduct) Rules.

"Whose permission was sought by Nagare Patil before attending this RSS function? If he took permission, under which rules was it granted? How can the officer be politically neutral in his duty and services after attending an RSS event? " asked Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal.

"It also raises the question, which is more important for the officer- RSS or the Constitution? This is a question of integrity of institutions that need to be impartial and neutral," he added.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray claimed the officer was trying to showcase dual loyalty through his conduct.

"Nagare Patil is a police officer, so his loyalty should be solely and exclusively to the duties of the police force. But here, Nangre Patil appears to want to demonstrate his loyalty to the RSS," the MNS chief said adding that 'Hindu conferences' are being held across the state.

"Nangre Patil attended such an event and openly sang praises of the RSS. Have you forgotten that you are a police officer, and impartiality is expected from you? If you feel affection for the Sangh, keep it in your heart, or if you want to speak about it publicly, then resign from service and join the Sangh or the BJP," Raj Thackeray said.

"In 2012, during an MNS protest march against the Raza Academy, a constable had congratulated me for standing by the police force. But the then-government sent him on compulsory leave for abandoning impartiality. So, will this government take the same stance in Nangre Patil's case?" the MNS chief asked.