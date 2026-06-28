SIT arrests two more in Pune prenatal sex determination, female foeticide case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing an illegal prenatal sex determination and female foeticide case in Pune's Yavat Police Station limits has arrested two more key accused under the.

The arrests were made after the investigation team gathered substantial and legally admissible evidence during the course of its probe.

The accused were produced before the court, which remanded them to police custody until July 1, according to Police Inspector Santosh Tasgaonkar, in charge of Yavat Police Station and head of the SIT.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sumant Tukaram Shitole, associated with Mangalmurti Hospital, Pargaon, Taluka Daund, Pune district, and Bapurao Pandharinath Jambale, a resident of Vasunde, Taluka Daund, Pune district.

According to the investigation, pregnant women who had allegedly undergone illegal prenatal sex determination by the main accused, Annasaheb Giri, were brought to Mangalmurti Hospital in Pargaon, where illegal abortions were allegedly performed by Dr Shitole.

Investigators also found that Bapurao Pandharinath Jambale played an active role as an agent in the racket. He is accused of supplying restricted and sensitive medicines and injections required for carrying out the illegal abortion procedures to the main accused.

A total of 12 people have been booked so far in connection with the alleged female foeticide racket operating in Pune district and its surrounding areas. Of them, nine accused have been arrested, while two doctors remain absconding and are being actively traced by police teams.