Ketan Agarwal murder plot: How Siya Goyal’s sitting signal set off the fatal push

Police on Sunday recreated the alleged murder of realtor Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort, taking his fiancée Siya Goyal to the crime scene and using a dummy to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to his death on June 18.

The exercise was aimed at establishing the exact chain of events, officials said. As the police custody of Goyal (20) and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary (22) ends on Monday, investigators are expected to produce them before a court and seek further remand.

Police also disclosed fresh details of the alleged conspiracy, claiming Goyal had devised a pre-arranged signal for Chaudhary to push Agarwal off the cliff. According to investigators, she was to sit down either on the pretext of drinking water or tying her shoelaces, signalling that Agarwal was in position and Chaudhary could carry out the attack.

Officials said the signal had a second purpose: it ensured Goyal would remain out of Agarwal's reach during the fall.

"The signal was chosen deliberately so that Goyal would not be within the victim's reach during the fatal push. They feared that if Chetan pushed Ketan and the latter tried to grab Siya while falling, she too could fall into the gorge. The plan was made keeping her safety in mind," an investigating officer said.