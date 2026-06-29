Marathi mandatory from Classes 1 to 10 in schools across Maharashtra, says Education Minister

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Monday said that the teaching of Marathi language and conduct of examination of the subject have been legally made mandatory in schools of all mediums across the state.

The minister said that the institutions that fail to comply could face cancellation of recognition.

Replying to a debate during Question Hour in the legislative assembly, Bhuse, said Marathi has been made compulsory from Classes 1 to 10 in schools of all mediums in the state under the Maharashtra Compulsory Teaching and Learning of Marathi Language in Schools Act, 2020.

Schools must also appoint qualified Marathi teachers and that compliance would be monitored through regular inspections, he said.

"If a school does not implement the provisions, it will first be asked to rectify the violation. If it still fails to teach Marathi, a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh can be imposed. If there is continued non-compliance, the school's recognition can also be cancelled under the government decision issued on April 17, 2026," the minister said.

Responding to members' queries, Bhuse clarified that Marathi would not remain merely a compulsory subject on paper.

"Marathi examinations will definitely be conducted for every class," he said.

During the discussion, BJP member Atul Bhatkalkar sought clarification on whether Marathi, though compulsory, would be treated like optional subjects, such as art and handicrafts or whether students would have to appear for examinations.

He also asked whether Marathi exams would be conducted from Classes 1 to 10.