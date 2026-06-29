Opposition demands Education Minister's resignation, CBI probe into TET question paper leak

Opposition parties in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday sought state Education Minister Dada Bhuse's resignation over the alleged leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper, while also demanding a CBI probe into the incident.
The House was also adjourned for 30 minutes after a ruckus by the opposition.
Speaking in the council, Bhuse said a detailed statement will be made in the House over the matter later in the day.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted and more than four teams have been formed and probe is on, Bhuse said.
The government's stand is to take stern action in this matter.
Decisions will also be taken on how to conduct these exams in a transparent manner, he added.
Raising this issue in the House, Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said when the government had a recent example of NEET-UG paper leak, then why could it not take precautionary measures for the TET and other exams.
There are irregularities of crores of rupees and paper leaks are happening more frequently, he alleged.
"If exams cannot be held properly, then the education minister should resign," Danve said.
Congress member Satej Patil said it is the responsibility of the government to hold exams without errors.
"There is a need for a CBI probe in this matter," demanded Jayant Asgaonkar of the Congress.
His party colleague Dhiraj Lingade said the education system in the country had completely collapsed.
Arun Lad of the NCP (SP) said paper leaks have become a norm because laws were not stringent in the state to prevent it.
The TET 2026 in Maharashtra was postponed on Saturday, a day before it was to be held, after police in Thane district found that a part of its question paper had been leaked and arrested three people.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered the constitution of a SIT headed by Thane Joint Commissioner of Police Panjabrao Ugale to probe the paper leak.
(With inputs from PTI)