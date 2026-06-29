Opposition demands Education Minister's resignation, CBI probe into TET question paper leak

Opposition parties in the Maharashtra legislative council on Monday sought state Education Minister Dada Bhuse's resignation over the alleged leak of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper, while also demanding a CBI probe into the incident.

The House was also adjourned for 30 minutes after a ruckus by the opposition.

Speaking in the council, Bhuse said a detailed statement will be made in the House over the matter later in the day.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has already been constituted and more than four teams have been formed and probe is on, Bhuse said.

The government's stand is to take stern action in this matter.

Decisions will also be taken on how to conduct these exams in a transparent manner, he added.

Raising this issue in the House, Ambadas Danve of the Shiv Sena (UBT) said when the government had a recent example of NEET-UG paper leak, then why could it not take precautionary measures for the TET and other exams.