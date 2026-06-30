Pune fort murder: Police to use AI gait analysis to track Chetan's movements

PUNE: Investigators in the Pune's Lohagad Fort murder case have decided to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to analyse the walking pattern and body language of co-accused Chetan Chaudhary in an effort to strengthen evidence against him.

Police alleged that 20-year-old Siya Goyal and her 22-year-old boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, pushed 25-year-old Pune-based developer Ketan Agarwal from a cliff at Lohagad Fort near Lonavala, leading to his death.

According to police, Chetan allegedly played an active role in the crime but tried to conceal his identity by wearing a hoodie, cap and goggles, and changing his T-shirt from white to black. His face was not clearly visible in the CCTV footage.

"We are collecting various CCTV footage of Chetan Chaudhary and analyzing it with the help of AI technology. We want to evaluate Chetan Chaudhary's movement, walking speed, stride length, and posture. We want to study and identify the similarities and establish that the person seen in CCTV is the same person involved in the killing of Ketan Agarwal at Lohagad Fort. We have to use the technology to go close to the accused and study his behavioral pattern. The court has granted five days police custody of Siya and Chetan. We will take them to Lohagad fort to recreate the scene and ascertain the crime," said Pune Rural Police, which is part of the investigation team.

Investigators said AI-based gait analysis will be used to compare Chetan's movements with CCTV footage recorded near Lohagad Fort. The move comes after a Pune rural court extended the police custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary till July 3 for further investigation.

Police told the court they are still trying to identify the exact spot on Lohagad Fort where Ketan was allegedly pushed into the gorge. Investigators also plan to question the accused about their earlier visits to the fort, which they believe were made to identify a suitable location before the alleged crime.