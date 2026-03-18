‘Operation Tiger’: Eknath Shinde steps up bid to poach Uddhav Thackeray’s Lok Sabha MPs

MUMBAI: Speculation is rising that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched ‘Operation Tiger’ to poach the nine Lok Sabha MPs of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and increase his party’s tally in the lower house.

‘Operation Tiger’ was said to have been launched by Shinde during his two-day visit to Delhi, where he reportedly met party leaders and Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs and discussed how and when the plan should be executed.

However, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant refuted the speculation, saying no such operation had been launched by Shinde. He said Shinde was in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party MPs and leaders to review their performance and discuss ways to further smooth coordination with the BJP. H added that Shinde also supported the prime minister when the opposition attacked him over the LPG cylinder shortage.

Sources said Shinde was trying to bring all nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha MPs to his side sooner or later.

“The Supreme Court has already pronounced that it will start the argument over Shiv Sena as party name and symbol. In that scenario, the Shiv Sena that has large numbers of MLAs and expects that it should have also MPs also therefore this Operation Tiger has been launched,” a source said, requesting anonymity.

“Shinde wants to show he has support of not only MLAs but larger number of MPs as well. It will help to make his case strong while weaken the side of Uddhav Thackeray during the apex court hearing,” the source added.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said Shinde had been trying to execute ‘Operation Tiger’ but had failed, and the speculation remained just that.

“The elected Lok Sabha MPs of Shiv Sena (UBT) are very much with Uddhav Thackeray, and these MPs know how they got elected. The people who wanted to leave have already left and joined the Shinde. Now, only loyal and committed people remain with us, and we are confident that they will not leave Uddhav Thackeray in his difficult time,” the leader said, requesting anonymity.