Self-Styled godman arrested in Maharashtra over alleged sexual exploitation case

MUMBAI: A self-styled godman and astrologer, Captain Ashok Kharat, has been arrested by police in Nashik for allegedly sexually exploiting women after filming them in compromising situations.

Police said they have recovered 58 objectionable videos involving women from the accused. Kharat is reportedly known to have links with several politicians, industrialists and celebrities, many of whom allegedly sought his advice on various matters.

Photographs of Kharat with Eknath Shinde, as well as Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women, have gone viral on social media. In one video, Chakankar is seen washing Kharat’s feet and showing reverence, while in another she refers to him as her guru. She is also a member of a trust named Shivnika, where Kharat serves as president.

Chakankar acknowledged attending meetings of the Shivnika trust for social work, where she came into contact with Kharat. She stated that she was not aware of the allegations against him and said the police should conduct an impartial investigation to establish the truth.