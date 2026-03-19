Congress will field candidates if NCP (SP) does not for Baramati, Rahuri bypolls: Top party leaders

MUMBAI: Congress slammed NCP (SP) for not fielding a candidate in both Baramati and Rahuri constituencies that are scheduled to for by-election polling on April 24 following the death of Ajit Pawar and Shivajirao Kardile respectively.

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that if NCP (SP) does not field a candidate against Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar soon, then the Congress will field its own candidate in Baramati. He added that the Congress will also field a candidate in Rahuri.

Earlier, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule said that the party will not field any candidate other than Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar, in Baramati.

Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal said that the Congress party is ready to contest the Baramati and Rahuri seats, because elections and sympathy are two different things.