Maharashtra govt consulting stakeholders on Uniform Civil Code

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government has said that it is holding consultations with stakeholders regarding a Uniform Civil Code, after a BJP MLC demanded in the state council a legislation, similar to the one in Uttarakhand, which promotes common laws for every citizen across all religions.

BJP's Parinay Fuke raised the issue through a Calling Attention Motion in the legislative council on Wednesday, incidentally, the same day the BJP government in Gujarat also tabled a bill to bring UCC in the state.

The council was, however, informed that the government would need more time to respond to Fuke's motion, as it is holding consultations with different stakeholders.

The council's deputy chairperson, Neelam Gorhe, said, "We have received a letter from the minister that this issue concerns several departments. Since this issue is important, all departments should give a written reply within a month. If you don't get a reply, tell the chairman or us (the chair), and we will hold a meeting."

She further said that the issue requires consultation with the law and judiciary, women and child development, and general administration departments, and a comprehensive answer was needed.

"This is an important law. The government wants to respond to this Calling Attention Motion, which is why it has been sent to multiple departments," she added.